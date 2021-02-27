North Dakota Rep. Emily O’Brien releases statement regarding Rep. Luke Simons

State Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, is shown in the North Dakota House chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, n Bismarck, N.D. Lawyers for the North Dakota Legislature have documented allegations of sexual harassment and threats against them and others by Republican lawmaker Luke Simons, and have forwarded a file to legislative leaders for potential action that may lead to possible censure or expulsion. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021, after an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers in a profane outburst over a disagreement about wearing a mask. (Blake Nicholson/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Calls for the resignation of Dickinson Rep. Luke Simons were made in the last day by House Majority Leader Chet Pollart, Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser, and Rep. Glenn Bosch among others after documents surfaced, accusing him of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.

North Dakota House leadership released a statement yesterday confirming their agreement in pushing for the resignation of Rep. Simons.

Saturday morning District 42 Rep. Emily O’Brien released her own statement. In it, Rep. O’Brien shares that she personally was harassed by Simons and had colleagues help her move to a desk further away from him:

“I, myself, have endured harassment by Rep. Simons. In order to avoid continued proximity to him, my colleagues helped me relocate to a desk further away from him under the pretense that my pregnancy required closer proximity to a restroom rather than addressing his harassing behavior.”

Rep. O’Brien also encouraged others, if they have endured similar harassment, that now is the time to speak up and she would be happy to be a resource for anyone willing to come forward.

You can read Rep. O’Brien’s full statement below: