North Dakota reports record camping numbers amid pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s 13 state parks have hit record camping numbers during the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Parks and Recreation Department reported a 35% increase in campsite nights from May 1-Oct. 31 compared to the same period in 2019.  Camping boomed exponentially in September and October over 2019. Annual park pass sales were up 18% this year from 2019. Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek says people want to take advantage of the open spaces during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Minot Boy's Hockey

KX Conversation: Mindfulness Educator & Occupational Therapist Heidi Woods on mental health concerns

KX Conversation: Pastor Nathan Chapman says there's still lots to be grateful for this year

A warm first half of the weekend

Friday, November 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Brent's Bearded Brigade

Warm temperatures highlight the forecast

Thursday, November 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

UMary Women's Basketball

Vaccine Questions

SYSK: Dr. Perk

KX Convo: Ebonie Siemer

Traveling Nurse

New Unit

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Porch Pirates

Slumberland Donation

No Shave

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/25

KX News Daily Report 11-25-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss