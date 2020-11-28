BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s 13 state parks have hit record camping numbers during the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Parks and Recreation Department reported a 35% increase in campsite nights from May 1-Oct. 31 compared to the same period in 2019. Camping boomed exponentially in September and October over 2019. Annual park pass sales were up 18% this year from 2019. Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek says people want to take advantage of the open spaces during the pandemic.
North Dakota reports record camping numbers amid pandemic
