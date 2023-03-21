BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A campaign finance complaint was filed against North Dakota State Representative Jim Kasper on Monday.

According to a news release, Kasper is being accused of hiding $5,000 in donations from his campaign.

Scott Tillman filed the complaint, showing that Kasper cashed a check for $5,00 without reporting the donation, showing any associated campaign spending, or the total funds with the donation on hand at the end of the campaign.

“A lot of time and effort went into the North Dakota Ethics Amendment citizen’s initiative in an effort to improve our political system,” Tillman said. “If lawmakers are ignoring voter-approved campaign reporting, it’s impossible for citizens to know how much is being spent on legitimate campaign expenses and what is being spent inappropriately.”

Tillman referred to the 2018 Ethics Amendment that was passed after citizens gathered more than 30,000 signatures and put campaign transparency to a vote of the people.

“By ignoring campaign reporting as enacted by citizen initiative, Kasper has a very high level of contempt for North Dakota voters,” Tillman continued. “this is further evidenced by Kasper also leading a legislative effort to gut terms limits approved by the voters last November. Kapsper teamed up with Rep. Jason Dockter in this effort to weaken term limits. Dockter also has ethics concerns as he is under investigation for overbilling the state for office space.”

Other legislators cosponsoring the anti-term limit bills are Koppelman, Lefor, Louser, Luick, Myrdal, Paulson, Rohr, Ruby, Steiner, and Vetter.

“Kasper is not a political rookie,” said Tillman. “He’s been in the legislature for more than 22 years and was involved in creating the campaign finance laws. He has no excuse. He sees the bank statements and knows his reported totals were wrong. If the money is still in his campaign account, it should be reported as such. Otherwise, he is deliberately misreporting his financials. If the money has not been accounted for, further violations must be investigated.”

The specific complaint can be found below, in full: