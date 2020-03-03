North Dakota Runners in Recovery to Take on the LA Marathon

Back in December, KX News introduced you to a North Dakota District Court judge going the extra mile.

South Central Judge David Reich started Runners Against Destructive Decisions, or RADD, to give those working on addiction recovery something else positive to work toward.

Well, the idea took off. The group has been growing and running through Bismarck for six years now.

And this week, 10 of them, including Judge Reich, will be headed out to Los Angeles to run alongside The Skid Row Runners, a group that comes from the Midnight Mission Homeless Shelter on Skid row.

A local judge out there inspired many of LA’s homeless. He told them if they could keep on the mission to become sober, he’d teach them to run a marathon.

And this Sunday, three North Dakotans in recovery and the skid row team will be taking on the LA Marathon.

“When we put on our running shoes, we’re all just people. We’re not ex-felons, ex-addicts or whatever…we’re just runners, so it’s a very level playing field, and we just treat people as people. I think after a while, running just gets to be a side benefit of what we’re doing I think,” Judge Reich shared.

For the three North Dakotans running the marathon, it will actually be a first for all of them.

