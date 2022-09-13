BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Safety leaders in North Dakota are showcasing some ways that men and women train for dangerous jobs around the state.

The North Dakota Safety Council hosted its Safetember.

Organizations and companies gathered today to show demonstrations.

The purpose is to show the community how all first responders, private companies, and education providers work together to make our communities safe.

The event had demonstrations ranging from an active shooter, drone rescue, and putting out a building fire.