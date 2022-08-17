BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — AAA states the dangerous period known as the “100 deadliest days” runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

During this period more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur.

The North Dakota Safety Council offers a wide range of defensive driving classes for bus drivers and other vehicles.

The facility offers a four-hour defensive driving course, which is offered across North Dakota and is available to any driver.

Terry Weaver, Traffic Safety Program Manager, says the facility offers both in-person and digital classes.

“Before the pandemic, we had not offered distance learning which was something that was on our radar that we wanted to be able to do because if we go into a school that has five or six drivers and we are having to drive a long distance to do that it gets very expensive because we have to cover travel expenses,” said Weaver.

People interested in taking a defensive driving class can call the North Dakota Safety Council.