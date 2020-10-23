North Dakota says it resolved COVID-19 notification backlog

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say they have resolved a backlog of notifying more than 800 people who tested positive for COVID-19. The backlog was due to a recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. It was resolved through changes to the state’s contact tracing process. Now, public health officials will no longer reach out to close contacts of individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Instead, those testing positive are instructed to self-notify their close contacts. The change is expected to be temporary. North Dakota reported a record number of new infections on Thursday, with 1,038 new cases and nine new deaths.