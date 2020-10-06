Coronavirus
North Dakota schools receiving nearly 160,000 cloth masks for students, faculty

North Dakota public and nonpublic schools will soon get shipments of nearly 160,000 cloth masks, with an emphasis on providing them to students from low-income households and/or who are at higher risk.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the allocation is based on North Dakota’s number of students from low-income families.

Shipments of large masks, for use for adults and students in grades 7-12, are being distributed beginning this week. Smaller masks, which are intended for students in grades K-6, will be distributed once they arrive.

The masks are being sent to public school districts, which will be responsible for sharing them with nonpublic schools in their communities.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, the state Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are providing the cloth masks for students and faculty.

North Dakota Resources

