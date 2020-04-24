North Dakota secures 140,000 new COVID-19 antibody tests

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020 file photo, a woman holds her hand out to have blood collected for a 15-minute test for COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies at a drive thru site in Hempstead, N.Y. Antibodies are the markers of infections that someone already had. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s effort to meet White House guidelines to put people back to work received a boost this week when the state secured 140,000 test kits for COVID-19 antibodies.

The tests are meant to show whether someone was stricken with the coronavirus, in many cases with mild or no symptoms, and has built up an immunity to it.

Gov. Doug Burgum says that should help people “choose wisely” knowing they are not carriers, including on decisions about returning to work.

The new kits, on top of 10,000 previously ordered, will give North Dakota antibody tests for one in every five residents.

It wasn’t immediately clear who manufactured the kits.

