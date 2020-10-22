North Dakota seeks to repurpose coronavirus aid for fracking

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials say they want to repurpose $16 million in federal coronavirus aid and spend it on grants to encourage fracking instead of using it to clean up abandoned oil well sites. The Bismarck Tribune reports that regulators present the proposal as a way to create hundreds of jobs in the oil fields and help stabilize state revenue. But some in the environmental community view it as a bailout for the oil industry. The North Dakota Emergency Commission will consider the proposal Friday that would make oil companies eligible for a $200,000 reimbursement per well they complete.

