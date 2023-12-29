BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re enjoying some melting just days after an ice storm caused headaches in many parts of North Dakota, however, the headaches aren’t over just yet.

Governor Burgum has officially declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread damage to infrastructure caused by the ice storm.

Among the infrastructure most affected is our powerlines.

“Kinda right in this three-corner pocket is generally where most of the damage is sustained,” demonstrated Josh Kramer, the executive vice president of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives.

Kramer says electric co-ops throughout southern North Dakota saw around 2,000 downed poles and many snapped power lines.

“It was really difficult for our members because they were out repairing lines and the conditions still weren’t the greatest,” explained Kramer. “It was foggy, and the sun wasn’t shining for a couple days, so poles continued to break because there was so much weight on the system.”

The sun is shining again, which is now helping linemen make the necessary repairs but the total damage is racking up a steep charge.

“Damage estimates are still coming in, I think collectively, we can easily say this is going to be more than $5 million in damage,” estimated Kramer.

Because of the massive amount of damage, Governor Burgum is planning to request a presidential disaster declaration.

This declaration will hopefully get us the help we need from the federal government to repair the damage.

“It opens us up to be able to get the FEMA aid that is necessary to basically help recover some of the costs that are going to be expended when it comes to this, not just supplies and materials, but the extra labor that is going to go into repairing the system and restoring,” Kramer said.

For many in rural areas, the power outages persist.

One emergency shelter in Gackle in Logan County and one warming house in Medina in Stutsman County are now set up to help those experiencing power outages days after the ice storm.

More help is still to come. If you’re still waiting for your power to come back on, please be patient, as linemen are working as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Remember to avoid downed power lines, and if you’re relying on a generator, make sure you’re following proper safety measures. You can find some guidelines here.