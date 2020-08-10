Coronavirus
North Dakota selected by CDC as pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine planning

North Dakota has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be part of a pilot project plan for a COVID-19 vaccination program, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

The department says when a vaccine is available, the federal government will determine how to prioritize and distribute the vaccine.

“North Dakota was selected because of the strength of our immunization program,” said NDDoH Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. “Our teams have been working for weeks on a plan and we’re thrilled to supplement that work with this partnership with the CDC and the Department of Defense to plan and prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination response in North Dakota.”

The other states participating are Florida and California, and the city of Philadelphia, Gov. Doug Burgum said in his Monday press briefing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

