North Dakota Senate approves amended redistricting plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Senate has unanimously approved its version of a House bill outlining the process for legislative redistricting, agreeing to allow the public better access to draft plans.

The initial bill draft drew opposition for exempting from state open records law a draft of the redistricting plan until unveiled at public meetings.

The amended bill approved Monday allows the public to review the plans that are “distributed or reported.”

The legislation now goes back to the House for its review of changes made by the Senate.

Its final details will be negotiated by a House-Senate conference committee.