North Dakota Senate approves new legislative map with subdistricts

North Dakota Senators approved new legislative district lines for the next ten years this afternoon.

The Senate’s 40 to 7 vote comes after the House passed the bill Tuesday by a vote of 73 to 18.

Though there were far more yeas than nays, the controversy over subdistricts continued during debate.

The bill that passed includes split house districts for both District 4, which includes the Fort Berthold Reservation and District 9, which includes the Turtle Mountain Reservation.

Several lawmakers spoke against subdistricts, and there were even attempts to amend the bill to do away with them.

One proposal would have made every district a split district, but those efforts failed.

Senator Ray Holmberg said subdistricts comply with the one vote, one person legal standard.

“Change is not always easy, but sometimes the higher order is the law of the land, which again is one person one vote,” Holmberg said.

The bill still needs to be signed by the governor to become law.