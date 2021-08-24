North Dakota Senate leader expects redistricting session

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Senate majority leader expects fellow Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to call a fall special session for legislative redistricting.

Senator Rich Wardner says it will ensure lawmakers will have as much time as they need to finish North Dakota’s new political map. Wardner says he and GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert have been meeting with Burgum in recent weeks to discuss the possibility of a special session in early November.

A spokesman for Burgum says no formal agreement has been reached with legislative leaders to hold a special session.