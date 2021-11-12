North Dakota Senate passes bill addressing vaccine mandates

North Dakota Senators passed a bill Friday requiring businesses that mandate vaccines offer several alternatives to employees.

That includes an option to show antibodies, submit to periodic testing or get a religious or medical exemption.

The bill does not apply to employees who fall under President Biden’s executive order, including hospitals and nursing homes, federal workers and businesses with more than 100 workers.

Senators debated the bill at length before passing it 33 to 14.

Sen. Kristen Roers said as a conservative, she doesn’t like putting mandates on businesses, but as a health care worker, she sees the benefit of the vaccine.

“Working as a charge nurse, working with COVID patients, I’ve seen the benefit of this vaccine. I can walk into a room and tell you if they’re vaccinated without even looking at their medical record. The reason is I can walk in and say you’re 90 and need two liters of oxygen, you’re vaccinated. I walk in and you’re 44 like I am and you’re air hungry and starving for oxygen, you’re not vaccinated,” Sen. Kristen Roers (R- Fargo) said.

The bill passed the house Thursday night 80 to 11. It’ll head to the governor, next.