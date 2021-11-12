North Dakota Senate passes bill banning critical race theory, heads to governor’s desk

Friday afternoon the state legislature adjourned, finishing up a special session dealing with redistricting, hundreds of millions in federal funding and other timely bills — one of which deals with what kids are taught in the classroom.

The North Dakota Senate passed a bill this morning banning critical race theory in K-12 schools.

The Senate passed it by a vote of 38 to 9, and the House passed it 76 to 16.

Those opposing the bill say it bans something that isn’t happening, shelters kids from critical thinking and erodes the local control of school boards.

“We have kids who have died by suicide and overdose this school year. Those are the real issues that schools are dealing with, and this is what we’re talking about,” Sen. Erin Oban (D- Bismarck) said.

The vast majority supporting it, however, argue it’s an evil ideology that will have serious political consequences down the road.

“We’re not saying that this is being done but like I said this bill is more preemptive to make sure it doesn’t come to our schools, we’re trying to be proactive on this and that’s what the bill is intended to do,” Sen. Donald Schaible (R- Mott) said.

The bill will head to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk next for his signature or veto.