North Dakota Senate passes bill to improve visitation access to nursing homes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some nursing home residents have experienced months-long separations from family as visitation restrictions have limited face-to-face time with loved ones. Lawmakers unanimously passed a bill Wednesday hoping to address that.

Senate Bill 2145 would give residents more in-person support by increasing access to facilities for those designated as essential caregivers. The bill allows a resident to choose a person who is allowed to enter the facility, even under an emergency declaration, to provide physical, spiritual or emotional support.

Sen. Kristin Roers sponsored the bill and says many of the restrictions come from the federal level, and include regulations that just don’t work for North Dakota — like outdoor visitation in winter.

“The more we can pass some things at the state level that will really help support the idea that people need caregivers, that isolation is probably as dangerous as COVID is to our elderly, the better we can maybe put some upward pressure on the federal government to loosen some of those regulations and allow the states to figure out what plan works for them,” Roers said.

The bill has an emergency clause, which means if passed by the House and signed by the governor, it could take effect before the session even ends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Randy Schwan

Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Emergency Services

Ash Wednesday

Variant Cases

Price of Cattle

Car Thefts

Sports Bets

Essential Caregivers

Abortion Bill Vote

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Minot High Boys Hockey

Why do bridges ice before roads?

HEART HEALTH INTERVIEW

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

NDC FEB 17

WDA Regional Hockey

WDA Basketball

Kids Mental Health

Traffic Light Battery Back Up

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News