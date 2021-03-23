North Dakota Senate votes down bill limiting voting time to 30 minutes

A bill that would limit time at the ballot box failed in North Dakota’s Senate on Tuesday.

House Bill 1189 would have given give voters up to 30 minutes after receiving their ballot to mark and submit it when voting in person. It would’ve also said the inspector of elections would have to submit the election results, within three hours of the polls closing, to the county auditor.

Some opposed to the bill expressed concerns that some polling locations are an hour’s drive or more — to the county auditor, and three hours wasn’t enough time. Sen. Shawn Vedaa who supported the bill said voters should know the results by the next day.

“This started out with a 90-minute time limit, it was amended to three hours. We’re just asking that three hours be in there. It’s something for them to shoot for. If there’s an emergency or bad weather, it states right in code that that’s OK, we’ll make an exception,” Vedaa said.

The bill failed by a vote of 14 to 32. It passed the House last month 65 to 29.