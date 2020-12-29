North Dakota senators won’t commit to Trump’s relief request

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s senators declined to say whether they will support President Trump’s request to approve $2,000 in COVID-19 relief payments.

Trump recently signed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that provides stimulus payments of $600. He also made it clear to lawmakers that he wants the individual payments increased to $2,000.

Republican Sen. John Hoeven said in a statement to KVRR-TV he’s mulling over the change to the bill, which he said includes targeted relief for North Dakota.

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer didn’t immediately say whether he plans to support the president’s proposal.