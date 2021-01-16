North Dakota sends dozens more National Guard members to DC

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is sending additional soldiers to the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

About 130 soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company will join 20 North Dakota guard members who were previously scheduled to attend before the Jan. 6 riot happened at the U.S. Capitol.

The unit is headquartered in Dickinson with a detachment in Bismarck. The soldiers departed over the weekend via three transport aircraft from the Texas Air National Guard.

North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, said he responded to a request from the guard in D.C. seeking assistance.

