North Dakota senior meal providers cancel dine-in meals, work on alternate plans

North Dakota senior nutrition service providers have canceled dine-in meals, effective March 19, to protect against the coronavirus, but providers will be offering alternatives such as take out, home-delivered and frozen meal options.

They will continue to provide home-delivered meals to current consumers.

“Older adults are at increased risk of complications from COVID-19, however senior nutrition programs are an essential community service,” said the state’s Aging Services Division Director Nancy Nikolas Maier. “Nutrition service providers are committed to providing healthy meals to older adults in a safe way during this health crisis, and we appreciate their partnership.”

The North Dakota Department of Human Services provides federal Older Americans Act funding and state funds to providers.

To qualify for meals, individuals must be at least 60 years old. People should check with their local senior nutrition providers to find out what options are available in their local area. Information is online at http://www.ndseniorservices.org/.