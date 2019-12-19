North Dakota Sens. Cramer, Hoeven and Rep. Armstrong respond to Trump impeachment

As members vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands on the dais, during a vote on the article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress late Wednesday evening after a six-hour debate.

He is now only the third American chief executive to be impeached.

Since, North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven (R) and Kevin Cramer (R), along with Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R) have voiced their opinions on the impeachment, both in statements sent to KX and on social media.

Sen. Hoeven issued the following statement shortly after the House voted on both articles of impeachment:

“We have the transcript of the call between President Trump and President Zelensky. President Zelensky said he did not feel he was being pressured to do an investigation and the military aid was provided without Ukraine conducting any investigations. The House Democrats’ focus on impeachment has delayed important responsibilities, like passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, addressing our nation’s infrastructure needs and finding ways to work together to reduce prescription drug costs.”

He also posted his statement on Twitter:

Sen. Cramer has been vocal on social media, saying the impeachment is “a tragedy” and that he “remember[s] when impeachment was an important constitutional tool that was to be used rarely not just as some sort of mental therapy for distraught liberals in the House of Representatives.”

This is a tragedy.



In his statement to KX, he also said:

“While we in the Senate are going to be saddled with these partisan, sick articles of impeachment, I think it is important we give them a full, fair process and reach an appropriate conclusion which restores the integrity of the Congress. Hopefully we will end this nonsense that we can impeach every President every time just because we do not like them. At the same time, we should get this done quickly so we can move on to other important priorities.”

Rep. Armstrong also voted no on both articles of impeachment, which was shared on his Twitter on Wednesday.

Today the House is voting on articles of impeachment that do not allege a single crime. Instead, the Democrats are attempting to remove a duly elected president who received 63 million votes with an ambiguous abuse of power claim.



In his statement, he said:

“Second only to declaring war, impeachment is the most serious action the House of Representatives can take. In their hatred for this president, the Democrat majority has trivialized the impeachment process with vague accusations and unproven charges.

The Democrats rushed a partisan impeachment process to produce these allegations. This has never been about facts or fairness. It has always been about removing President Trump by any means necessary before the 2020 election.”

The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial.