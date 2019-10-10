Closings
North Dakota Sheriffs Visit the White House

Nine North Dakota Sheriffs and two Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Washington D.C. They joined 190 other Sheriffs from across the country for a two-day conference.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben was there. He says several federal agencies, including the DEA, wanted to hear from local law enforcement on how they are handling the opioid epidemic.

Sheriff Leben was able to express how big of an issue meth is in North Dakota, and that he hopes we, as a country, begin to focus on tackling addiction, rather than the latest drug hitting the street.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben “What they’re talking about is what we’re talking about. And more importantly, it’s the same thing 200 sheriffs across the United States are talking about. And if crime can be reassuring, it’s reassuring to know we’re not the only ones having these problems.”

He says they also discussed illegal immigration and its impact on drugs and crime, and even gun violence.

