North Dakota showing improvements in COVID numbers, according to White House report

KX News — Monday, in a meeting of the White House COVID Response Team and the National Governor’s Association, based upon numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Infection, the latest categories of COVID numbers were released, showing how North Dakota is handling the Coronavirus pandemic, compared to the rest of the nation.

For example, using data compiled on December 23, North Dakota dropped in new COVID-19 deaths per 100,000, new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, as well as new hospital admissions, all compared to the week before.

For a comprehensive breakdown of those numbers, click here.