North Dakota small businesses see $1.8 billion in PPP aid

According to the Small Business Administration, in 2020, nearly 21,000 North Dakota businesses received Paycheck Protection Program loans.

For some businesses, these funds helped keep their doors open.

One Minot small business owner who received a loan through the program says the funds went directly to keeping her three full-time employees on the payroll.

“I feel very strongly that that has helped us survive through those early months of keeping our business in operation,” owner of Artmain, Beth Kjelson said.

Through the program, North Dakota businesses have received $1.8 billion.