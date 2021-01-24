North Dakota soldiers return from DC

North Dakota soldiers are sleeping at home tonight.

About 130 soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company were sent to Washington D.C. about a week ago ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, the second of two planes carrying them landed back at the Bismarck airport. 90 soldiers arrived on a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III and then a bit later, another 40 onboard a Lockheed C-130 Hercules.

Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann said the trip was in response to a request from the Guard in D.C. seeking assistance.