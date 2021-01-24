North Dakota soldiers return from DC

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota soldiers are sleeping at home tonight.

About 130 soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company were sent to Washington D.C. about a week ago ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, the second of two planes carrying them landed back at the Bismarck airport. 90 soldiers arrived on a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III and then a bit later, another 40 onboard a Lockheed C-130 Hercules.

Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann said the trip was in response to a request from the Guard in D.C. seeking assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

Car seats & coats

Minot Park improvements

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

Mike Dandrea's Full Forecast 1/23/2021

FNF pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

Vaccine Notification

New Plant

New Programs

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News