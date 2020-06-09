North Dakota State Board of Higher Education passes policy to protect students privacy

The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education recently voted on a policy to protect student’s data.

On behalf of the North Dakota Student Association, a resolution was created to protect student’s personal information from third-party vendors and various third-party websites that schools may utilize.

This will forbid the 11 public colleges, throughout the state, to sell or release any student’s information for advertising reasons.

With distance learning, many education programs have been outsourcing in order to conduct classes.

“And I just think that there’s a heightened awareness about all this on a global level. Who has access to personal information and this really allows students to know who is accessing their data and what aspects of their personal data are being utilized when we secure contracts,” shared Lisa A. Johnson, Vice-Chancellor from the North Dakota University System.

According to Johnson, North Dakota is one of the first states to have a policy like this one implemented.