North Dakota State Board of Higher Education passes policy to protect students privacy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education recently voted on a policy to protect student’s data.

On behalf of the North Dakota Student Association, a resolution was created to protect student’s personal information from third-party vendors and various third-party websites that schools may utilize.

This will forbid the 11 public colleges, throughout the state, to sell or release any student’s information for advertising reasons.

With distance learning, many education programs have been outsourcing in order to conduct classes.

“And I just think that there’s a heightened awareness about all this on a global level. Who has access to personal information and this really allows students to know who is accessing their data and what aspects of their personal data are being utilized when we secure contracts,” shared Lisa A. Johnson, Vice-Chancellor from the North Dakota University System.

According to Johnson, North Dakota is one of the first states to have a policy like this one implemented.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Harvey Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Baseball"

Class A Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Baseball"

Long-Term Care Visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-Term Care Visitation"

3rd Golf Scramble

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Golf Scramble"

Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Volunteers Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volunteers Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Coronavirus Economic Toll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Economic Toll"

Ash Borer Risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Borer Risk"

Road to Recovery: Brent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery: Brent"

Food Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Festival"

Promdemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promdemic"

IMC at Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "IMC at Home"

Census Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Help"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8"

Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler"

COVID-19 college scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 college scams"

Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police"

Lemonade Stand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lemonade Stand"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge