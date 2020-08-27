North Dakota State Capitol to see changes due to COVID-19

Coronavirus
You’ll find a million dollars worth of changes at the State Capitol in an effort to keep visitors and staff healthy.

The Office of Management and Budget was given just over a million dollars of CARES Act money to make COVID-19 enhancements all over the grounds.

You’ll find automatic doors, a new air filtration system and touchless fixtures in the restrooms.

The changes aren’t just good for Capitol staff — they’re good for the many guests who tour the facilities.

“We now have posters up at each of the entrances encouraging people to wear masks. We encourage people to social distance. And those things you know can prevent you from getting COVID-19. But if we can, anything we can possibly do to make people feel more comfortable, we do,” shared John Boyle, the Facility Management Director for the Office of Budget and Management.

Changes have been made at the Capitol tower, the judicial wing, the North Dakota Heritage Center, the Liberty Memorial Building and the State Office Building.

