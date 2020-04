The North Dakota State Fair has announced its 2020 entertainment lineup!



This year’s entertainment will be as follows:



Eric Church

Ashley McBryde

Sawyer Brown

Dan + Shay

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots

Billy Idol

Collective Soul

Better Than Ezra

Tonic



Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 31 at 8 am!

Click here for more information.