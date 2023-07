MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Here’s a look ahead at what’s happening Friday so you can plan out your visit.

There is a 3v3 basketball tournament that starts Friday at noon. Anyone can come out and watch the teams battle it out for the trophy just North of the Commercial Two building.

Then later on, Five Finger Death Punch will perform on the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. There is still time to buy tickets. Tickets are sold separately from the showpass and cost $65.