MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Saturday, July 29 is the last day of the North Dakota State Fair. But there are still a lot of things going on at the fairgrounds.

Brad Paisley will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Balderdash Music & Mayhem will perform at the Carousel Pub from 6-7:30 p.m., then again from 10-12:30 p.m.

Frantic Anarchy will perform at the Flickertail Beer Gardens from 10-12:30 p.m.

Then the Karaoke finalists will take stage two at 11 p.m.