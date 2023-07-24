MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In order to help you properly prepare for a visit to the State Fair, here’s a list of events taking place on Tuesday, July 25.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Arena 1, cowboys will compete in the Bull Riding Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding. Tickets cost $ 16 for adults, and $6 for kids seven-12 years old. Admission is free for children under six.

In the grandstand, the MHA Indian Horse Relay will take off at 7 p.m. Admission is included in the showpass.

At 11 p.m., local singers will square off in the karaoke finals on Stage 2, located in West Park.

In addition to these events, there are several livestock shows all throughout the day — including the 4-H show in Arena 1 and 2 starting at 8 a.m. and the junior goat show in the main expo center at 7 p.m.