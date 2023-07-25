MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Here’s what’s happening at the State Fair on Wednesday, so you can plan your visit.

Wednesday is KX Co-op day! We have breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. just North of Commercial Building Two. The KX Team from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. KX will hand out free popcorn, water, and KX merchandise in the SRT State Park under the white tent, so come see us!

The Ranch Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. in Arena 1. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for kids seven-12 years old, and six and under are free.

Then Joe Nichols with Hometown Sound will take to the Grandstand stage tomorrow at 8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. A grandstand showpass is required to get in.

KX employees will square off in a funnel cake eating contest in front of the KX Info Center at 3 p.m. So if you want to watch them compete for a paid day off, come on over to the KX Info Center.