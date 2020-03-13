North Dakota State Fair has plan in place if COVID-19 pandemic continues

The North Dakota State Fair announced its 2020 concert line up on Friday.

Eric Church, Dan + Shay, and Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots are a few names that will be performing at the Grandstand this year. Tickets go on sale March 31 but with talks of coronavirus, you may be a little nervous about purchasing tickets.

The general manager of the state fair said if the crisis continues into the summer…you don’t have to worry.

“We are working very closely with the state department and if something terrible should happen, and hang on until July and it would shut the fair down. The tickets you purchase from us will be refunded,” said Renae Korslien, General Manager of the ND State Fair.

Also, when buying tickets, be sure to purchase them from the official fair website.

