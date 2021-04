If you’re looking for a summer job, the North Dakota State Fair is hiring.

The fair manager says there is a big need for people to apply.

They’re hiring people to work the nine days of the fair but will need help throughout the summer as well.

The fair runs July 23-31.

“We probably add on over 300 people to put the fair on and so, we need those people to make it all ready,” said Renae Korslien.

You can apply at the state fairgrounds office or online.