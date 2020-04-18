North Dakota State Fair management releases update on 2020 fair

North Dakota State Fair management released an update on the fair’s website regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says they are closely monitoring all aspects of the current situation and are making daily and sometimes hourly decisions on how to best proceed with the event. As of now, the fair will take place July 17-25.

The statement went on to say:

“We know there are a lot of questions and uncertainty in our communities right now. Like you, we also have many concerns, but the wellness of our guests, our staff and our partners is at the top of the list. We are closely monitoring all aspects of the coronavirus situation and making daily, and sometimes hourly, decisions on how to best proceed. With that being said, at this time we are diligently moving forward to bring you a great 2020 fair.”

NDSF also acknowledged the possibility the bans on large gatherings could extend into the summer months.

Management says if the fair is canceled, all tickets purchased from the North Dakota State Fair will be refunded.

The event draws an average of 300,000 people each year.

To read the full statement from NDSF, click HERE.