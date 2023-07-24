MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The State Fair brings guests from all over the world to see all that it has to offer. One of the main attractions this year is the Budweiser Clydesdales. If you didn’t get a chance to see them in 2022, then it’s a perfect time to remedy that during the 2023 event.

The famous horses have been a part of Anheuser-Busch’s history for more than 80 years. The mascots travel around the county for 10 months out of the year, with several teams to help take care of them.

According to their website, the horses are a major part of the company’s history and have even appeared in Super Bowl commercials.

The world-famous eight-horse hitch is calling Machinery Row home for the remainder of the event. North Dakota is lucky to have them here in Minot for our State Fair, so be sure to pay a visit to our new famous four-legged friends if you get the chance.