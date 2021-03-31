North Dakota State Fair tickets on sale now

After being canceled last year because of the coronavirus, North Dakota’s biggest summer event is back on.

Tickets went on sale early Wednesday morning for the North Dakota State Fair. You can get season gate passes, bull riding and rodeo tickets and grandstand show passes.

This year’s country lineup includes Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown. Billy Idol and Lynard Skynard are the rock concerts.

The North Dakota State Fair manager wants to remind people to buy concert tickets directly from the state fair instead of a third-party seller.

“If you buy a single ticket to a country show, it’s not our ticket. So what can happen to you is you pay the bigger price, you get to the grandstand and you won’t get in,” said Renae Korslien.

Click here to get your tickets.