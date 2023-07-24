MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The State Fair gets bigger every year, and as a result, leaders must work hard to bring new and exciting activities to the grounds.

This year, West Park was the focus of a major revitalization project by the fair’s organizers.

West Park is located in the west corner of the fairgrounds. To better refurbish the area, fair leaders invested in big umbrellas, shade sails, and more sitting areas to relax and cool off in the shade.

“It’s a quieter area,” explained NDSF General Manager, Renae Korslien. “There’s cool breeze, lots of shade. It’s a great place to get away and cool off, especially with our umbrellas and these new food booths. We have a great assortment of seafood.”

They also built a brand new bathroom, with a drinking fountain, and ATM. In addition, there are three free stages, four new food booths, and live music in the area.