With summer on the brain, the North Dakota State Fairgrounds has received good news for those who plan on camping this season — they were awarded a grant by the Garrison Diversion Conservancy Districts Recreation Committee for recreational improvements.

The $27,500 grant will be used to expand camping spaces and add additional power outlets.

The renovation project is said by the assistant general manager of the fairgrounds, Craig Rudland, to be much needed since camping spaces sell out quickly for big events.

The additions will be added to four different camping locations on the grounds, totaling about 800 spots for RVs and campers when the project is complete.

The project has already started and will be ready in time for this year’s State Fair and Norsk Høstfest.

“These additional outlets will be great for the state fair. They’ll be absolutely helpful to the Norsk Høstfest. And in the bigger picture, it really helps us attract other camping rallies like the FMCA camp rallies,” said Rudland.

He said bigger camping groups often contact them to see if they have more space or different amenities for bigger campers, and that it is a deciding factor if they will come to Minot or not for events.

Rudland believes that they will be able to host more RVs and campers, which will bring more tourism to Minot.

The North Dakota State Fairgrounds is urging those who want to camp during this year’s fair to book quickly online as they only have about 50 spots left.