North Dakota State head defends ties with Planned Parenthood

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The president of North Dakota State University says he won’t bow to political pressure or sanctions against the school for having ties to Planned Parenthood. University President Dean Bresciani says “it’s a matter of academic freedom.”

The Legislature is pushing to prohibit the school from funneling federal grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education in the state. Some lawmakers contend it could result in classes that promote abortion.

A draft amendment in the House says ties to such a program could force result in budget cuts. A school official signing an agreement also would face jail time.