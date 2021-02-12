North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown modifies visitation guidelines

The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown has modified its on-site visitation guidelines following Gov. Doug Burgum adjusting the statewide COVID-19 risk level to low/green.

The modified visitor guidelines allow for up to two visitors per patient during regular business hours in designated spaces on campus. On-site visits must be scheduled in advance through a hospital social worker, case manager, or member of the patient’s treatment team. Visitors are required to complete a temperature check and health screening upon arrival and must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while visiting.

The hospital will also resume student clinical training and educational tour opportunities while following health and safety protocols.

The hospital first announced visitor restrictions on March 13, 2020, to limit COVID-19 transmissions and to protect the health and well-being of patients and staff.