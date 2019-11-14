North Dakota State Library Boycotts Macmillan Publishers

In August, we told you the North Dakota State Library joined the American Library Association in denouncing one publisher’s new lending policy.

Macmillan Publishers’ policy says libraries can only buy one copy of their e-books for the first eight weeks after it’s published– a rule that’s never been in place for actual books.

Well, that went into effect, November 1st, making it so over 250,000 readers in North Dakota will have to share one copy.

State Librarian Mary Soucie says despite conversations with the nationwide library community, and petitions signed by librarians and readers, Macmillan CEO John Sargent has not budged.

A group of state librarians met in Connecticut last week to discuss concerns with the CEO. Soucie applauds him for showing up but is frustrated with his unwillingness to work together.

Our state library is already boycotting Macmillan e-books and will continue to until at least January 31st.

Soucie says publishers and libraries used to work hand-in-hand. But now, publishers are beginning to treat public libraries like competition.

“There’s a lot of statistics out there that are showing that while consumer e-book purchases have dropped, library e-book purchases have increased dramatically, and I wish the publishers would look at that and take it into account,” shared Soucie.

Among other libraries participating in the boycott are the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Nashville Public Library, the Maryland Digital Library, and Washington state’s King County Library System.