North Dakota State Library Boycotts Macmillan Publishers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In August, we told you the North Dakota State Library joined the American Library Association in denouncing one publisher’s new lending policy.

Macmillan Publishers’ policy says libraries can only buy one copy of their e-books for the first eight weeks after it’s published– a rule that’s never been in place for actual books.

Well, that went into effect, November 1st, making it so over 250,000 readers in North Dakota will have to share one copy.

State Librarian Mary Soucie says despite conversations with the nationwide library community, and petitions signed by librarians and readers, Macmillan CEO John Sargent has not budged.

A group of state librarians met in Connecticut last week to discuss concerns with the CEO. Soucie applauds him for showing up but is frustrated with his unwillingness to work together.

Our state library is already boycotting Macmillan e-books and will continue to until at least January 31st.

Soucie says publishers and libraries used to work hand-in-hand. But now, publishers are beginning to treat public libraries like competition.

“There’s a lot of statistics out there that are showing that while consumer e-book purchases have dropped, library e-book purchases have increased dramatically, and I wish the publishers would look at that and take it into account,” shared Soucie.

Among other libraries participating in the boycott are the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Nashville Public Library, the Maryland Digital Library, and Washington state’s King County Library System.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Harvey Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Fire"

Med D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Med D"

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14"

Sterile Processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"

Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety"

Unlicensed daycare injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unlicensed daycare injury"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Sydney_Dollinger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney_Dollinger"

6 Commit

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Commit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fire Hydrant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Hydrant"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

World Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Kindness Day"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge