BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State Penitentiary Warden, James P. Sayler, has resigned from his position, according to officials with the state penitentiary.

Sayler resigned from the position on March 5. He has served as the warden since 2019 and served as a correctional officer at the North Dakota State Penitentiary since 2002.

According to officials with the penitentiary, there is no timeline as of yet for selecting a new warden for the penitentiary.