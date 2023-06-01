MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — This summer in North Dakota, if you want something fun and educational to take your kids to, look no further than Mandan! The North Dakota State Railroad Museum has officially opened for the summer season.

And the best news: it’s completely free!

There, parents and kids can view different railroad artifacts and pictures and there are even outside exhibits and trains people can go through as well.

“You know we don’t, anybody is welcomed at any time. And when we are not open our facility people can walk around the facility outside exhibits and so forth,” said Bill Engelter, the president of the ND Railroad Museum.

The museum features a Railroad Hall of Fame, five acres to explore, and 3,000-square-foot railroad displays. On certain days, the museum offers scavenger hunts for the kids.

Even though admission is completely free of charge, the museum always welcomes donations to keep the museum running.

The North Dakota State Railroad Museum has been functioning for almost 40 years.

The museum even hosts special days during the summer for kids to ride a train for free.