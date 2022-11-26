BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8.

The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held in the conference center.

The first and second presentations in the morning are held with the assistance of the Water Users Association — first, a panel discussion on agriculture’s economic opportunities, which is followed by a primer on western water laws. After a morning break, activities will resume with an update on NDSU’s Oakes irrigation research site — including their research on drought-resistant corn — and a presentation on the state’s revolving fund for irrigation districts.

The afternoon’s program schedule includes presentations on automated drip irrigation, updated crop budgets, primers on irrigation districts and managing resistant weeds, and presentations on the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s variable irrigation project.

“The competition for water is increasing every year and access to good quality water for expanding irrigated acres will become more difficult in the future,” said NDSU Extension Agricultural Engineer Tom Scherer in a press release. “However, with a reliable water source, investing in irrigation is a great hedge against drought periods during the growing season.”

The event will take place at the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center, and lasts from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST. It will overlap with the North Dakota Irrigation Association’s annual meeting taking place from noon-1:00 p.m. The fee to register for the event is $50 payable at the door. Lunch is included with registration. Requests for disability accommodations must be made at least two weeks prior to the workshop.

For more information on the workshop, contact Tom Scherer at thomas.scherer@ndsu.edu, or by calling 701-231-7239.