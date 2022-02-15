Kara Dockter knows the pain caused by suicide firsthand.

She lost her 33-year-old son to suicide.

Dockter is the co-founder and president of the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition. Her son was dealing with depression and turned to hospitalization for help.

When he was released, the hospital didn’t contact family and friends and this left her son alone.

“There’s just different protocols that are well known for people with depression and anxiety, and they’re not being implemented in our state and many states,” said Dockter. “They never rallied us, they never rallied us around him so we can help him know how important he was…that’s a big mistake.”

Alison Traynor, a mental health and trauma specialist at Youthworks, says North Dakota’s suicide rates have increased more than any other state in the country since 1999.

“We also know that suicide takes almost three times as many lives as the opioid epidemic in North Dakota, we also know that it’s the second leading cause of death for young people just behind all other accidents,” said Traynor.

She says this is why prevention and awareness are so important.

Their goal as specialists is to provide hope for all ages and advocate for those in need.

Doctker says getting rid of the generational stigma surrounding suicide is necessary.



“Way back when it was a sin and that’s where you get the word committed from, we don’t use that term anymore, we say die by. People commit crimes and they commit sins, they don’t commit suicide,” said Dockter.

She says your presence and acknowledgment to another person can save their life. People need people.

Wednesday, the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition will host its fifth annual conference at the Career Academy.

For the local suicide hotline, dial 211.