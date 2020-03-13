North Dakota superintendent pleads guilty to DUI charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (Bismarck Tribune) — North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has pleaded guilty to drunken driving the day after she was charged. The Bismarck Tribune reports Baesler pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor DUI under a plea agreement. A judge accepted the plea deal on Thursday. The agreement includes almost a year of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine and $250 in court fees. Court documents say a state trooper saw Baesler weaving across the center line before he stopped her Feb. 26 in Mandan and that she failed field sobriety tests, but refused a breath test. Baesler indicated earlier she planned to plead guilty when charged. 

