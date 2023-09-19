BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Nikki Entzel, who was convicted this past year for the death of her husband Chad Entzel, has filed an appeal for her sentence.

At her trial last October, Entzel was found guilty by a jury on three counts: one for Conspiracy to Commit Murder, another to Conspiracy to Commit Arson, and a third, Conspiracy to Tamper with Physical Evidence. At the time, she was sentenced to life in prison on February 17, 2023.

After hiring new attorney Samuel Gereszek, Entzel’s appeal was heard in front of the North Dakota Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 19. Justice Douglas Bahr has removed himself from hearing the appeal because he was the presiding judge at Entzel’s trial in 2022.

Gereszek claims that, although Entzel may have been responsible for conspiring to start her house on fire in order to claim insurance money, she had no plans to murder her husband, who was in the house at the time. Gereszek also says that the state should have brought Entzel’s co-conspirator and lover, Earl Howard, to the stand for questioning about whether or not he was responsible for the murder of Chad Entzel — however, the state’s attorney Julie Lawyer claims that Howard would mostly likely have pled the fifth. Chief Justice Jon Jenson says that a decision on the appeal will be made at a later date.

